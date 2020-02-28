​The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will be hosting the UCLA American Jewish Music Festival on Sunday, March 1, in the Schoenberg Music Building. Performances will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The festival will showcase a fascinating exploration of diverse musical styles of the American Jewish experience. From classical to klezmer, tango to Middle Eastern, bluegrass to Broadway — hear how Jewish music and culture have interacted with and been influenced by other cultures and music. Featuring artists from Los Angeles and beyond, this day offers concerts, workshops and more, including ‘JAM (Jewish American Music) Talks’, where artists share talk about their musical influences and explore if and how their music reflects their Jewish identity.

General admission tickets are $20 or $10 if you are a student or faculty member and they can be purchased through Eventbrite.

Food will be available for purchase, with Kosher options available from Ta-eem Grill. Four different kinds of boxed lunches will be available, including chicken, tuna and vegetarian; $15 when purchased in advance and $20 the day of the event. The Music Cafe in the Schoenberg Music Building will also be open from noon to 6 p.m., offering a range of more affordable foods.

More information on the event can be found on the School of Music’s website.