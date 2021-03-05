To mark the 88th birthday of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there will be a special performance on March 15 at 5 p.m., featuring some of her favorite opera arias.

The performance will take place via Facebook Live on the co-presenters’ Facebook pages:

There also will be a limited number of Zoom spaces available.

The program will feature performances from the National Museum’s Dell Theater and UCLA’s Schoenberg Hall by Joshua Blue, Norman Garrett, Michelle Rice, Ashley Marie Robillard; instrumental accompaniment by Stephen Karr and Grant Loehnig; as well as remarks and reflections by Francesca Zambello, Lawrence Brownlee and Peter Kazaras, who is the director of Opera UCLA.

After the event, the program will be available on-demand via the previously mentioned Facebook pages, the National Museum of American Jewish History website and the Opera Philadelphia Channel.