The UCLA COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force will be hosting a virtual town hall for faculty and staff on Wednesday, March 16, from noon to 1 p.m.

This will be an opportunity for employees to understand recent changes and learn more about COVID-19 campus protocols for the spring quarter.

Registration for the town hall is now open. Please submit questions in advance through the registration page. Those participating via Zoom will also be able to pose questions during the town hall. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and a video recording will be available for viewing on the COVID-19 resources website after the town hall.

Panelists and presenters include: