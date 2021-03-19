In light of the recent rise violence and racism against members of the Asian American community, the UCLA Center for Southeast Asian Studies will present panel discussion among scholars, intellectuals and activists around the topic of #StopAsianHate.

The virtual event will be held March 19 and begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. Register here.

The panelists will address topics ranging from: the intersection between the struggle for Asian American rights and anti-Blackness and Black Lives Matter, how political and media discourse about China has contributed to violence against Asian Americans, and “how to respond” from a civil rights advocacy perspective.

The discussion aims to provide a safe space for students and other members of the community to express their thoughts, feelings and reflections on recent acts of violence, while also providing a path forward for civil engagement, advocacy and community activism.

Speakers:

Thu-Huong Nguyen-Vo, UCLA associate professor of Asian American studies and member of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies

Claire Jean Kim, UC Irvine professor of Asian American studies and political science

Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica podcast

Alex Wang, professor UCLA School of Law

Karin Wang, executive director, UCLA David J. Epstein Program in Public Interest Law

Gay Yuen, president of the board of directors, Chinese American Museum

Hyeon-Ju Rho, executive coach and former executive director of Advancing Justice, Asian Law Caucus

The discussion will be moderated by Michael Berry, UCLA professor of Asian Languages and cultures and film, television and digital media