Drop by UCLA ’s Dickson Court on March 20 to celebrate Nowruz and the first day of spring at Farhang Foundation ’s 13th annual celebration. There will be musical performances, dancers, stilt walkers, children ’s activities, a Haft Sîn display and more. A Persian tea house will serve tea, sandwiches, ice cream and other sweets.

The event, which goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., is free and open to all.

Click here for more information and COVID-19 safety policies.