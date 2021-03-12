Recent scientific advances have generated technologies that could harness the power of stem cell science to better understand and discover new treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders. On March 22, from 1 to 3 p.m., leaders from all areas of the field will discuss their research on human neuropsychiatric disorders.

Presented by the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center, the UCLA Neuroscience Theme, the Depression Grand Challenge and the Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior, this conference brings together leading scientists to discuss how human genetics and stem cell research can advance our understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric disorders, and the implications of such research for reducing disparities in mental health.

Click to register for the free virtual event.