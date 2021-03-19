The fourth installment of the Hammer’s Reimagining the Museum series explores how a museum might authentically center the needs and voices of diverse communities and better leverage the skills of its education staff to build mutually beneficial and lasting relationships. For this discussion, Hammer associate director of academic programs Theresa Sotto and educators Tara Burns and Hallie Scott join Adjoa Jones de Almeida, director of education at the Brooklyn Museum; artist Raul Baltazar; Vashti Dubois, Colored Girls Museum director; and OnRaé LaTeal Watkins, senior manager of teen programs at the Hirshhorn Museum, to examine how museums have both failed and succeeded at uplifting their communities and reinventing museums as radically inclusive spaces.

The discussion will be held on March 24 at 5 p.m. To register for the event, visit the Hammer website.

Reimagining the Museum is an ongoing series of conversations initiated by the Hammer Museum in response to the call for the dismantling of colonial and racist histories in cultural institutions. Organized with the goal of providing a forum for these issues at a moment of enormous change within the field, these convenings are intended as a way of having a productive conversation in public about the history and future of museums.