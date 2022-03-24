Join six Academy Award-nominated costume designers this Saturday, March 26, for the 12th annual Sketch to Screen Costume Design Panel presented by the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television’s David C. Copley Center for Costume Design.

Jenny Beavan (“Cruella”), Massimo Cantini Parrini (“Cyrano”), Bob Morgan (“Dune”), Luis Sequeira (“Nightmare Alley”), Paul Tazewell (“West Side Story”) and Jacqueline West (“Dune”) are all nominated for Oscars this year. Deborah Nadoolman Landis, director of the Copley Center, will interview them during the free virtual event. The panelists will engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the central role costume designers play in cinematic storytelling and the creation of unforgettable characters.

This marks the 11th Academy Award nomination for two-time Academy Award winner Beavan, the fourth nomination for West, the second nominations for Cantini Parrini and Sequeira, and first nominations for Morgan and Tazewell.

The discussion will begin at 11:00 a.m.

