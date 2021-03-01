The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health will present “Truth and Trust in Public Health,” the 46th Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture, on March 3 at 4 p.m. The event, hosted by Dean Ron Brookmeyer, will feature Dr. Harvey Fineberg, president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

In addition, the event will feature this year’s recipient of the Lester Breslow Impact Fellowship, Kamila Tan, who graduated from the Fielding School in 2020. Impact Fellowship winners Anna Peare and Taylor B. Rogers will also be recognized.

The Lester Breslow Distinguished Lecture was established in honor of Dr. Lester Breslow, a former dean and professor emeritus of health services at the Fielding School. In addition, Dr. Breslow served as president of the American Public Health Association, director of the California Public Health Department and a frequent adviser to the United States federal government.

