In the ongoing effort to better understand hatred and minimize its destructive impact on society, much of the discussion is led by scholars from the sciences. An upcoming UCLA symposium will reframe the conversation about hate using lessons from literature and art.

“The Uses of Hatred” will be a day-long event featuring scholars from UCLA, New York University, Oxford University and the University of York. Presentations will explore the concept of hate through the disparate lenses of psychoanalysis, queer theory, philosophy and anthropology.

Audience members will get the opportunity to engage with presenters following each talk and will close out the day with a roundtable reflection on hatred and the humanities.

The March 30 event, sponsored by the UCLA Initiative to Study Hate and the UCLA English Department, will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Royce Hall room 306. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

