Join the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability for a seminar with science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson. The UC San Diego alumnus and author of the climate fiction novel “Ministry for the Future” will discuss such questions as: How can science fiction balance hopeful stories about environmental futures with current realities? With dire climate change impacts already occurring, what kinds of stories can inspire audiences to care about and become active on large-scale environmental issues?

“Optimism, Optopia and Climate Change Stories” is the second of three events in the IoES 2024–25 Focus on Environment and Sustainability seminar series, which explores critical environmental challenges.

The seminar will be held from 2–5 p.m. on March 6 in the Optimist Room at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center. The series is co-sponsored by IoES, Laboratory for Environmental Narrative Strategies and the UCLA’s English department.

Register and get more information on the IoES website.