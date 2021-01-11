Mariana Ibañez has been named an associate professor and the chair of the department of architecture and urban design in the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. Ibañez is taking over from Professor Heather Roberge, who has served in that position since July 2017.

Ibañez is an Argentine architect involved in practice, academia and research. Prior to joining the faculty at UCLA, Ibañez taught at the Harvard Graduate School of Design for more than a decade and most recently at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has been an adjunct associate professor at the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design at the University of Toronto and the Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation.

Ibañez co-founded (with Simon Kim) Ibañez Kim Studio, a research and design practice centered on the discipline of architecture and its growing periphery, with a focus on the relationship between technology, culture and the environment. Current office work includes projects in Canada, the U.S. and Argentina, with research into the future of theater and performance spaces.

