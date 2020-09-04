Tom Bradbury has been awarded the Ernest W. Burgess Award from the National Council on Family Relations. Administered since 1955, the award recognizes outstanding scholarly achievement during the course of a career in the study of families.

Bradbury, distinguished professor of clinical psychology, created the marriage and family development lab at UCLA. He and his team have conducted several longitudinal studies that help explain how marriages change and how couples can keep their relationships strong. He and his collaborators have published more than 140 research articles, an undergraduate textbook on intimate relationships, and three edited books. Bradbury has also served as an expert advisor on government initiatives to promote healthy relationships in the US and Australia and has received numerous accolades for his research on marriage and intimate relationships.