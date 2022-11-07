Martha Bailey, a professor of economics at the UCLA College, has received the 2022 Carolyn Shaw Bell Award. She is being honored by a standing committee of the American Economic Association for advancing women in economics, both through her personal journey in academics and her research, which includes analyzing the relationship between family planning and women’s social and economic outcomes.

The award from the Committee on the Status of Women in the Economics Profession has been given annually since 1998 to an individual who has furthered the status of women in the field through example, achievements and mentoring. The award will be presented during the 2023 American Economic Association conference.

Bailey is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research. She also currently serves on the editorial board of the American Economic Review and is an editor at the Journal of Labor Economics.