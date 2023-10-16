Ximin He, an associate professor of materials science and engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been named one of five 2023 Moore Inventor Fellows by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. The program supports inventors who create new tools and technologies that could accelerate progress in scientific discovery, environmental conservation and patient care.

He leads a UCLA research group invested in creating energy-efficient, environmentally responsive materials and devices. The fellowship will support her most recent project, which focuses on developing improved polymer composite electrolytes that — when applied to energy storage — could lead to ultra-long-life batteries while eliminating the flammability found in mass-market batteries.

As a Moore fellow, she will receive $825,000 over three years to further development of the long-life batteries. The technology could also transform batteries’ structure from rigid to flexible, opening up new possibilities for soft robots and implantable devices.

The Moore Foundation, funded by Intel co-founder Gordon Moore and his wife Betty, launched the fellowship program in 2016 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Moore’s Law, which predicts that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years, leading to computers with increased speed and capability at lower costs.

