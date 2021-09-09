Hong Wang, who joined UCLA as an assistant professor of mathematics in July, was awarded a 2022 Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize, presented to exceptional young women mathematicians.

The $50,000 prize was bestowed today by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation and its founding sponsors: Sergey Brin, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, Yuri and Julia Milner, and Anne Wojcicki. The Breakthrough Prize, often called the “Oscars of Science,” recognizes the world’s top scientists and mathematicians.

Wang, who earned her doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2019, received the prize for “advances on the restriction conjecture, the local smoothing conjecture and related problems.”