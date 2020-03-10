Artem Chernikov, associate professor of mathematics at the UCLA College, has been selected as a 2020 Simons Fellow in Mathematics for his project titled, “Model theory, groups and hypergraph combinatorics.”

Chernikov, also part of the UCLA Logic Center, researches model theory and its applications to algebra, geometry, combinatorics and computer science.

The program provides funds to faculty for research. Chernikov plans to visit several universities around the world pursuing solo work and ongoing collaborations on the topics of the project.