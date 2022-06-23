Matthew Fisher, an associate professor of English at the UCLA College, was recently named editor of Viator, a journal of medieval and early modern studies. In this position, he leads a new editorial team of UCLA faculty and staff, which has already published an issue featuring the magazine’s first cluster of shorter essays.

Viator represents the expertise and scholarship of professors and researchers across the country. Under Fisher’s direction, it aims to expand the geographical and historical scope of the journal, while renewing its current emphasis on transcultural studies from late antiquity into early modernity. Andy Kelly, UCLA professor emeritus of English, was the former editor.

Fisher’s research focuses on the material and ideological processes of textual composition, transmission and circulation in medieval England.