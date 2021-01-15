Matthew Malkan, professor of astronomy and physics, has been appointed to the National Science Board by President Donald Trump. Malkan will serve a six-year term on the board, which is the governing body of the National Science Foundation and advises Congress and the White House on issues in science and engineering.

“This is a critical time for science and engineering in our country,” said National Science Board Chair Ellen Ochoa. “Our board of accomplished individuals, which is now at full capacity, is dedicated to pursuing new knowledge and delivering benefits to society.”

Malkan’s research focuses on fusion power in stars and accretion power from massive black holes. By investigating the energy created by those two sources, Malkan attempts to trace their cosmic history all the way back to their origins.

He has authored or co-authored more than 500 scientific articles in refereed journals and several hundred conference proceedings, chapters and other publications. He is a frequent scientific reviewer for the National Science Foundation and NASA, focusing on prize fellowships and ground- and space-based telescopes.

The National Science Board was created to pursue the goals and function of the National Science Foundation, including the duty to recommend and encourage the pursuit of national policies for the promotion of research and education in science and engineering.