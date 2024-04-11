Dr. Matthew Rettig, professor of urology and medical director of the prostate cancer program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the John B. Barnwell Award from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Clinical Science Research and Development for his significant contributions to prostate cancer research and clinical practice.

The award recognizes Rettig’s commitment to improving health care for veterans, as well as his scientific leadership. Along with the honor, Rettig will receive $150,000 over the next three years in research support from the Office of Clinical Science Research and Development.

Rettig, who is also the chief of hematology-oncology at the VA Medical Center in Greater Los Angeles and co-director of the VA Precision Oncology Program for Cancer of the Prostate, is currently leveraging artificial intelligence to find better ways to predict the likelihood of metastatic recurrence amongst veterans with high-risk localized prostate cancer, a complex and heterogeneous condition where improved prognostic approaches are urgently needed.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award, and I am deeply grateful for the recognition,” said Rettig, a member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “This award underscores the importance of our collective efforts to improve health care outcomes and the quality of care for those who have served our nation.”