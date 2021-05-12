A recent study from Cal State San Bernardino observed a 164% increase in reported anti-Asian hate crimes in the first quarter of 2021, versus the same period last year. The growing urgency around this troubling trend has sparked action and dialogue about how to mitigate future threats but also has brought conversations about America’s history of Asian American Pacific Islander discrimination into a new light.

On May 14, UCLA School of Law will host a discussion on the legal history of discrimination against Asian American Pacific Islander communities in America, the origins and nature of anti–Asian American Pacific Islander hate crimes, and the potential legal, policy and community-based solutions to stem future violence.

The panel discussion will feature Stewart Kwoh, co-founder and co–executive director of the Asian American Education Project; Hiroshi Motomura, UCLA Law professor; Karen Umemoto, professor of urban planning and Asian American studies; and Sen. Dave Min.

