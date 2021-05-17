The Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies will host a May 18 discussion about Japan’s response to COVID-19 with Jared Diamond, UCLA’s Pulitzer Prize–winning professor of geography, and Hitoshi Oshitani, professor of virology at Tohoku University.

Diamond and Oshitani — two of the world’s foremost scholars in global crises and viral pandemics — will share their thoughts on the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis and both the successes and failures of Japan’s short-term and long-term responses. Cindy Fan, UCLA’s vice provost for international studies and global engagement, will moderate the discussion.

Registration is now open.