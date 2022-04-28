Registration and volunteer sign-ups are now available for the UCLA Pre-K—12 Community 5K Walk/Run, where you can join fellow Bruins in moving your body, building community and having fun. The event, which takes place on Sunday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., will start at Wilson Plaza and continue through the campus.

A UCLA Fitwell instructor will lead a pre-walk/run stretching session. There will be light refreshments and food following the 5K, as well as arts and crafts for children and UCLA Health therapy dogs for all.

This event is open to all UCLA staff, students and faculty. The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt and finisher medal. If you register before May 2, you will receive the shirt on the day of the event. Otherwise, you will receive it after race day.