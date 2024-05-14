Join the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music at Schoenberg Hall on May 24 at 11 a.m. for the culmination of the 2023–24 Gluck Fellows Program. The end of year showcase concert features performances from different UCLA Gluck Ensembles for an audience of K–12 students from partner schools throughout the Los Angeles area.

Since 1996, the UCLA Gluck Fellows Music Program has been the beneficiary of a generous grant from the Max H. Gluck Foundation, which enables UCLA music students to offer educational performances at over 150 schools, libraries, senior centers and other nontraditional venues throughout Los Angeles County.

Each academic year, the school of music selects UCLA student performers to participate in the program. The Gluck Fellows perform in chamber ensembles or as solo artists, offering free educational performances across an immense diversity of musical styles.

This event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.