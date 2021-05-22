On May 26, the Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center will host a panel discussion on health equity and social justice to provoke meaningful conversation and engagement around how our community can foster health and well-being, while also building empathy and reducing health inequities at UCLA and beyond.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Nicole Green, executive director of UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services and co-leader of the Semel HCI MindWell Pod. The panelists include Metta Sandiford-Artest, NBA world champion; Dr. Michael Rodriguez, professor in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health; Jessica Arzola, graduate student and Global Food Initiative fellow; and Miranda Kim, assistant commissioner of the Student Wellness Commission.

This discussion is part of the 2021 virtual celebration #BruinsTogether, which will feature musical performances by UCLA students and recognize community members.

Register for the event.