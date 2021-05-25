UCLA Health presents We Shine Together, a free virtual concert to honor Mental Health Awareness Month, on May 27 at 6 p.m.

We Shine Together will be hosted by music personality and DJ Zane Lowe, and there will be performances by Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, Grammy-nominated duo Black Pumas and singer Joy Oladokun. There will also be conversations with UCLA mental health professionals Dr. Eraka Bath and Dr. Rhonda Sena.

Donations from the concert will help UCLA Health provide outpatient mental care to patients — especially children and adolescents — who often do not have access to important care.

Visit We Shine Together’s website for more information.