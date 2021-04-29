The UCLA International Institute will host a book talk on Olivette Otele’s “African Europeans: An Untold History.” The event, held on May 7 at 10 a.m., will feature Otele; SA Smythe, assistant professor in the African American studies and gender studies departments at UCLA; and Dominic Thomas, UCLA’s Madeline L. Letessier Professor of French and Francophone Studies and chair of the European languages and transcultural studies departments.

Otele, professor of history at the University of Bristol, focuses her research on colonial and post-colonial history and the histories of people of African descent.

This event is part of the International Institute’s ongoing series Black Lives Matter: Global Perspectives, which aims to provide a platform for scholars, students and activists to deepen our collective understanding of the structure and experience of racial oppression and the long struggle for racial justice.

