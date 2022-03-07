Dr. May Nour, assistant professor of neurology and radiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, received the 2022 Stroke Care in Emergency Medicine Award from the American Stroke Association. Nour was one of 12 scientists recognized during the association’s international stroke conference.

Nour is medical director of the UCLA Arline and Henry Gluck Mobile Stroke Rescue Program, which includes a mobile stroke unit — a specially equipped ambulance built with a mobile CT scanner, point-of-care lab tests, a telehealth connection with hospitals and stroke medications that can be given right away rather than at the emergency department.

A recent study concluding that mobile stroke units can significantly improve health outcomes was co-authored by Nour. The study found that for every 100 people treated on a mobile stroke unit, 27 will have a less disabled final outcome compared with people who only receive treatment once they arrive at the emergency department.