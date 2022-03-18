May Wang, a community health sciences professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, will serve on an external advisory committee for the Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable. She will help develop a comprehensive strategic plan to address food equity issues.

The Los Angeles County Food Equity Roundtable was recently launched to help address and track the growing food insecurity challenge in the county. Research co-sponsored by the county and published in 2021 found that 1 in 10 households, or 10%, experienced food insecurity. When considering low-income households only, 15% were affected by food insecurity.

Wang is also a faculty associate with the California Center for Population Research at UCLA. She has conducted research related to child obesity and health disparities, and has led studies funded by the National Institutes of Health and the American Heart Association.

Read the full news release on the UCLA Fielding School of Public Heatlh website.