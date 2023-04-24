Cecilia Menjívar, a professor of sociology, is one of six scholars inducted into the American Academy of Political and Social Science’s 2023 cohort. She was elected as the academy’s W.E.B. Du Bois Fellow.

Menjívar, the Dorothy L. Meier Professor of Social Equities, specializes in the impacts of immigration law and multisided violence on individuals, especially women, as well as in gender and family dynamics and religious institutions. She was the president of the American Sociological Association from 2021­–22 and is the award-winning author of “Fragmented Ties: Salvadoran Immigrant Networks in America” and “Enduring Violence: Ladina Women’s Lives in Guatemala.”

Founded in 1889, the American Academy of Political and Social Science promotes the use of social science to address challenges in society and to inform policymaking. The academy elects fellows each year to recognize their contributions to social science and their work’s ability to deepen public understanding of human behavior and social dynamics.