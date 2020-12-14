Michael Hill, professor in the mathematics department, has been named a fellow of the American Mathematical Society for 2021, along with 46 other mathematical scientists. Hill was recognized for his contributions to algebraic topology, a branch of mathematics that uses tools and techniques in algebra to solve geometric problems.

The American Mathematical Society recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics. The 2021 fellows have been recognized by their peers for their contributions to the profession of mathematics.

“It is a great pleasure to offer my sincere congratulations to the new AMS fellows, honored for their notable contributions to mathematics and to the profession,” said Jill Pipher, president of the society. “We are grateful to the nominators and the members of the selection committee for helping the AMS recognize the achievements of their esteemed colleagues through this fellowship.”

Hill is a faculty-in-residence at UCLA and teaches Fiat Lux courses in art, math and women in mathematics. Prior to UCLA, he was an associate professor at the University of Virginia. While there, he worked with several colleagues at other universities to found Spectra: The Association for LGBT Mathematicians, a national organization dedicated to LGBT workers in the mathematical sciences.