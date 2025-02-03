Michael Jung, distinguished professor of chemistry, will receive the 2025 National Academy of Sciences Award for Chemistry in Service to Society. Awarded biennially to chemists making contributions to chemistry that satisfy a societal need, the award is among the most prestigious in its field.

Jung’s research has advanced synthetic organic and medicinal chemistry, particularly for the treatment of prostate cancer. His design, synthesis and development of drugs enzalutamide, known as the drug Xtandi, and apalutamide, which is known commercially as Erleada, have extended the lives of hundreds of thousands worldwide.

Throughout his career, Jung, the Walter and Shirley Wang Professor of Medicinal Drug Discovery, has created over 25 patents, published more than 250 articles and given over 470 lectures on his research. His expertise has led to appointments on the scientific advisory boards of pharmaceutical firms, and he performs consulting work for numerous biotechnology and medicine laboratories.

Jung will receive his award during the National Academy of Sciences’ 162nd annual meeting on April 27.