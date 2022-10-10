Michael Storper, distinguished professor of regional and international development in urban planning at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, was selected by an international jury to receive the 2022 Vautrin Lud International Award for Geography.

Storper, who is also director of global public affairs at the Luskin School, accepted the award at an Oct. 2 ceremony in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges in northeastern France. The Vautrin Lud Award is typically given to internationally renowned scholars for their contributions to the field of geography.

Storper, who received his doctorate in geography from UC Berkeley, holds concurrent appointments in Europe. He is an economic sociology professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris and a member of its Center for the Sociology of Organizations, and professor of economic geography at the London School of Economics.

