Michelle Caswell, associate professor of information studies in the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies, has received a renewal grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for her UCLA Community Archives Internship Project. The $340,000 grant will continue funding paid internships at community archives for students pursuing their master of library and information science degrees, and to conceptualize an expansion of the program across the United States.

Caswell, who is also an affiliated faculty member with UCLA's Center for Southeast Asian Studies, has been recently appointed chair of the department of information studies.

With the support of the Mellon Foundation over the past three years, the internship project has placed 26 students at 15 community archives sites. The project aids in helping preserve and make accessible the histories of marginalized communities in Los Angeles, while at the same time increasing the capacity of community archives.

