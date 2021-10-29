Actor, writer, director and activist Michelle Krusiec has been named a Regents’ Lecturer in the Department of Theater at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. Her appointment runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.

Krusiec’s extensive acting credits include the iconic movie legend Anna May Wong in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix project “Hollywood” and a recurring role on CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.” Her work in “Saving Face,” directed by Alice Wu, brought her the distinction of being the only Asian American actress to be nominated for a Best Actress Golden Horse Award, Taiwan’s equivalent to the Academy Award.

The Regents of the University of California established the Regents’ Professors and Lecturers Program to permit the appointment, on a visiting basis, of distinguished leaders from fields outside the traditional boundaries of the academic world to enrich the university’s instructional program and increase students’ exposure to a diverse range of successful professionals, artists and others.

On Nov. 12 at 3 p.m., Krusiec will participate in a frank and funny conversation with Brian Kite, interim dean of the School of Theater, Film and Television. “Playing with No Consequences: A Conversation with Michelle Krusiec” will focus on the lessons of invisibility and how they force storytellers to delve deeper into their work.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit the event website to RSVP.