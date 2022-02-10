Miryung Kim, professor of computer science at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been selected as one of the 2021 distinguished members of the Association for Computing Machinery. The 63 new distinguished members work at universities, corporations and research institutions around the world.

She was selected for her outstanding scientific contributions to computing. She joined UCLA in 2014 and also spent time as a visiting researcher at Microsoft’s Research in Software Engineering group in 2011 and 2014.

Kim created Mommy Computer Science Camp, which is designed to teach basic concepts of computer science to young children through hands-on activities. Kim uses this project, which was featured in PC Magazine, as an avenue for improving diversity in computing.

The distinguished member program recognizes members based on professional experience as well as significant achievements in the computing field. To be nominated, a candidate must have at least 15 years of professional experience in the computing field, five years of continuous professional association membership& and have achieved a significant level of accomplishment, or made an impact in the field of computing, computer science and/or information technology. In addition, a distinguished member is expected to serve as a mentor and role model, guiding technical career development and contributing to the field beyond the norm.