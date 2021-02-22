Miwon Kwon, professor of contemporary art in the art history department, has been named the inaugural Walter Hopps Professor in Modern and Contemporary Art. Kown’s research draws upon her training in architecture, urban studies, and contemporary art to explore the “space/spatial politics” of art.

Kwon holds a master’s degree in photography and has extensive curatorial experience from her tenure at the Whitney Museum of American Art in the early 1990s. She received her doctorate in architectural history and theory from Princeton University in 1998 and joined the faculty at UCLA in 1997. Kwon’s research and writings have engaged several disciplines including contemporary art, architecture, public art and urban studies. She was a founding co-editor and publisher of Documents, a journal of art, culture, and criticism (1992-2004), and serves on the advisory board of October magazine.

The Walter Hopps Chair in Modern and Contemporary Art was established in 2019 by a gift from the estate of Jean Stein, eldest daughter of Jules and Doris. The chair established by her estate is named for her friend, influential art dealer and museum curator Walter Hopps, who was instrumental in bringing the first generation of postwar Los Angeles artists to international prominence.