Dr. Moira Szilagyi, professor of pediatrics and a childhood trauma and resilience expert, and Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a renowned pediatric health services and clinical researcher at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, will be honored with the 2024 George Armstrong Lecture Award on May 5 at the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting in Toronto, Canada.

The American Pediatric Association’s George Armstrong Lecture Award acknowledges the Szilagyis ’ contributions and leadership in advancing children’s health and well-being through research, education, health care innovations and advocacy.

Moira, a pediatrician at UCLA, is division chief of developmental-behavioral pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the Peter Shapiro Professor for Enhancing Children’s Developmental and Behavioral Health. She works with the American Academy of Pediatrics on legislation pertaining to equity, diversity and the care of vulnerable children, and collaborates with the mental health and child welfare sectors to integrate evidence-based interventions into pediatric care.

Peter, a pediatric health service and clinical researcher at UCLA, is dedicated to improving health care for children. His research centers on optimizing health care delivery in primary care and other settings, focusing on immunization delivery, health care financing, and enhanced care for children with chronic diseases. He has provided guidance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on immunization strategies, advised federal and state policymakers on children’s health insurance, and been appointed to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission.

At this year’s Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, the Szilagyis — who are married — will lead a joint session in which they will outline their career journeys and discuss how the field of pediatrics can develop an impactful and sustainable vision for children. Moira will emphasize child welfare and rational care; Peter will discuss preventative care delivery, focusing on immunizations and health insurance.