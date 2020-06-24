Dr. Moira Szilagyi, a nationally known expert in childhood trauma and resilience and professor of pediatrics at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, has been voted president-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Szilagyi, who is also chief of general pediatrics and section chief of developmental pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, will begin her three-year term in January 2021.

“Dr. Szilagyi is a dedicated pediatrician and a national advocate for children’s health, especially for those who are most vulnerable,” said Dr. Sherin Devaskar, physician-in-chief of UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and the holder of the Mattel Executive Endowed Chair in Pediatrics. “Her commitment to addressing health care disparities and inequities among children who have experienced foster care, poverty, racism and other trauma will benefit children here and around the world.”

A pediatrician who also treats patients in Los Angeles County’s foster care system, Szilagy joined UCLA in 2014.

“My work at UCLA and throughout my career has focused on developing health care delivery programs and advocating to improve the outcomes of vulnerable children,” Szilagyi said. “As president of AAP, my focus will be on supporting the vital work of the family-centered pediatric medical home, promoting trauma- and resilience-informed care, which includes a focus on the mental health of children.”