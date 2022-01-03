Mona Jarrahi, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been awarded the 2021 A F Harvey engineering research prize from the Institution of Engineering and Technology. Jarrahi is the first faculty from a U.S. public university to receive the global organization’s most valuable prize of approximately $465,829.

Jarrahi, who is also the director of the terahertz electronics laboratory at UCLA, has made groundbreaking contributions to utilizing the untapped potentials of the electromagnetic spectrum in terahertz, millimeter-wave and microwave ranges for a wide variety of ultrafast sensing, imaging, communication and computing applications. Her research optimizes the complementary functions of electronic and photonic devices to introduce a hybrid methodology for designing systems with operation frequencies beyond traditional transistor technologies.

The award will be used to further Jarrahi’s research in developing key building block components of the next-generation terahertz optoelectronic systems so they can be integrated into one platform. Currently, these system components require different manufacturing methods, complex setups and bulky housing in order for them to connect and work properly.

“This research should transform our approach to high-performance, integrated systems that have a wide-range of important applications and will benefit us all,” said Sir Julian Young, president of the institution.

Jarrahi will present her research on March 17, 2022, at a lecture hosted by the institution and followed by a Q&A session moderated by Young.