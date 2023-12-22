Mona Jarrahi, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received the 2023 Advanced Career Technical Achievement Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The award, which comes from the institute’s Sensors Council, honors individuals who have made major contributions in the fields of sensors, sensor systems or networks. Jarrahi was selected for her achievements in developing sensing technologies.

Jarrahi, a fellow of the awarding institute, is the Northrop Grumman Professor of Electrical Engineering and director of the Terahertz Electronics Laboratory at UCLA. The laboratory focuses on expanding the capabilities and applications of terahertz sensing and imaging systems, as well as conducting research on millimeter-wave electronics and optoelectronics, microwave photonics, and imaging and spectroscopy systems.

Among honors Jarrahi has received are the 2022 Harold E. Edgerton Award in high-speed optics from SPIE, the Institution of Engineering Technology’s A F Harvey Engineering Research Prize and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation’s Inventor Fellowship in 2016. She is also a fellow of the American Physical Society and the Institute of Physics.