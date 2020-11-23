Mona Jarrahi, professor of electrical engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, was named one of the five winners of the Catalyzing Pediatric Innovation Grant from the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics and selected as a Fellow of the Institute of Physics.

The West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation is a Food and Drug Administration–funded pediatric MedTech accelerator centered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Its goal is to facilitate the development, production and distribution of pediatric medical devices by identifying companies working in the space and providing advice, networking, and direct and indirect financial support on the road to commercialization.

Jarrahi has also been elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Physics. This fellowship is granted to those who show a very high level of achievement in physics and an outstanding contribution to the profession. A leading international professional body and learned society, the Institute of Physics was established to promote the advancement and dissemination of physics.

Jarrahi’s research involves analytical and experimental studies on the use of new materials and device concepts to mitigate the limitations of existing terahertz and millimeter-wave devices. At the Terahertz Electronics Laboratory, Jarrahi and her research team work on the development of terahertz device technologies for applications in material characterization, standoff chemical detection, atmospheric studies, biological analysis and medical imaging.