Dr. Mopelola Adeyemo, a clinical instructor of nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was named a future leader advancing research in endocrinology by the Endocrine Society. The program, sponsored by a grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, recognizes research trainees and junior faculty from underrepresented minority communities.

Adeyemo’s research experience includes a National Institutes of Health research scholars program and the investigation of sex differences in functional gastrointestinal disorders. She is currently researching the health disparities in obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. In clinic, she manages obesity and related complications including diabetes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, using lifestyle interventions and pharmacological therapies. Adeyemo is also involved with mentoring programs.

Adeyemo completed her residency in internal medicine at UC Riverside and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at UC Davis. She previously worked as an epidemiology analyst for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.