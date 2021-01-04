Moshe Buchinsky, professor of economics, has been selected as a fellow of the International Association of Applied Econometrics. He will join 47 other econometricians as a fellow for the 2020–2021 year.

Professor Buchinsky’s work is largely in applied econometrics and labor, developing and estimating structural models using microdata. His research develops econometric tools and applies them to labor economics and public finance. Buchinsky wrote seminal papers on quantile regression, using it to analyze changes in the distribution of wages. Most of his work is on educational choices, changes in the wage distribution and mobility. His work has been published in “Econometrica” and the “Review of Economic Studies.”

Established at the University of Cambridge in the U.K., the International Association of Applied Econometrics strives to further advance the field of applied econometrics through publications, conferences, seminars and numerous other activities. The association’s aim is to advance the subject of econometrics and its applications to a variety of fields in economics by advancing and supporting research, and disseminating the results to the public.