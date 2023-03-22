Join the Fowler Museum at UCLA on March 25 from 6–9 p.m. for the opening celebration of an exhibition featuring works from Myrlande Constant, a Haitian artist known for her hand-beaded textiles. “Myrlande Constant: The Work of Radiance” is a retrospective of the artist’s 30-year-long career. Her beaded tapestries, which build on the drapo Vodou tradition — handmade flags adorned with beads and sequins — portray Haitians, Catholic saints and Vodou spirits in scenes of Haitian history and everyday life.

The opening event will start with a conversation between exhibition co-curators Katherine Smith, Fowler curatorial and research associate of Haitian arts, and Jerry Philogene, associate professor of American studies at Dickinson College, followed by an evening reception with light refreshments and music. Go to the Fowler website for more information and to register for the free event.

The free exhibition will be on display March 26–July 16. A fully illustrated monograph featuring essays by curators, artists and cultural figures will accompany the exhibition. The Fowler is open Wednesdays through Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.