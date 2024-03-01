Nader Sehatbakhsh, an assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received an NSF CAREER award, the National Science Foundation’s highest honor for faculty members in the early stages of their teaching and research careers.

The five-year, $638,000 grant will fund Sehatbakhsh’s research into securing potential data leaks and access points. His work will focus on side channels — any alternate or accidental entry points into an electronic system — that have the potential to create unwanted data leakage. To secure these pathways, Sehatbakhsh plans to create a suite of tools to analyze hardware, systems and computer software for unknown side channels.

Sehatbakhsh, who also leads the Secure Systems and Architectures Lab at UCLA, says findings could lead to the development of more secure systems.

Read the full story about Sehatbakhsh’s NSF award at the UCLA Samueli website.