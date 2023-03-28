Nancy Pike, professor and director of research at the UCLA School of Nursing, has been elected to serve as chair of the American Heart Association Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing. She is the first pediatric nurse scientist to hold this position.

Pike’s research focuses on the study of congenital heart disease among children and young adults. She is currently using a computer-based cognitive intervention to study potential improvements in working memory and attention in children with complex forms of the disease.

A certified pediatric nurse practitioner, Pike has maintained a clinical practice for nearly 30 years. Her biobehavioral and neuroimaging studies have led to new understandings of structural brain injury, cerebral blood flow and their correlations to cognitive and psychosocial outcomes in adolescents and young adults with CHD.

