Nancy Pike, a professor at the UCLA School of Nursing, has been named a 2022 International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame inductee by Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Pike is one of 32 researchers named to this year’s class.

The distinction is for nurse scientists who have achieved sustained national or international recognition and whose research has improved the profession and the people it serves.

Pike, who also serves as the nursing school’s director of research, has dedicated her career to the study of congenital heart disease among children. Her biobehavioral and neuroimaging studies have led to new understandings of structural brain injury and cerebral blood flow, looking closely at the two scenario’s correlations to cognitive and psychosocial outcomes in adolescents and young adults with the disease.

Pike will be officially inducted at the society’s International Nursing Research Congress in Edinburgh, Scotland in July. Pike will join 238 previously inducted nurse researchers who have received the honor, including several other current and emeritus UCLA nursing school faculty members.