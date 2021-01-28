Nasim Annabi, assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been recognized with the Young Investigator Award from the Society for Biomaterials. The award is given to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding achievements in the field of biomaterials research within 10 years of receiving their doctorate.

Annabi received her doctorate in chemical and biomolecular engineering from the University of Sydney in 2010. She was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School and an assistant professor at Northeastern University.

Her research group designs and engineers advanced biomaterials for medical applications. This includes the production of bioadhesives that can be used for reconnection of tissues after an operation, which might replace the use of sutures, wires and staples that can cause complications. The group has also worked on producing elastin-based biomaterials with the intention of replacing soft tissue.

Annabi’s interdisciplinary research has been recognized by several national and international awards, including the Endeavour Award in Australia.