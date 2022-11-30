Kristopher Kersey, assistant professor of art history at UCLA, has been selected for an international fellowship program by the Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz, or the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. He will continue his research into fragmentation, decay and assemblage in Japanese art at the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin in Germany.

The program, which is designed for foreign scholars who are not German residents, promotes scholarship and research that directly relate to the collections in the museum. The fellowships allow researchers to work on their projects and make professional contacts while taking part in the scholarly and cultural life at the museum and the Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz.

Kersey recently finished another residency as a Getty scholar in 2021. Other programs he has completed include the Andrew W. Mellon Fellowship at the Center for Advanced Study in the Visual Arts and the Anne van Biema Fellowship at the National Museum of Art.